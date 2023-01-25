Southampton v Newcastle player ratings: Duje Caleta-Car 4, Diallo 8; Guimaraes 8, Wilson 4

Newcastle United secured a 1-0 League Cup semi-final first-leg victory away to Southampton on Tuesday thanks to Joelinton's second-half goal.

The Brazilian had already missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he somehow fired over from a few metres out. But he redeemed himself in the 72nd minute finishing from close range after fine work from substitute Aleksander Isak down the right wing.

It meant Newcastle hold a narrow advantage going into the second-leg next Tuesday on Tyneside at what will be a rocking St James' Park.

Both teams had goals disallowed for handball - Joelinton in the first half, Southampton's Adam Armstrong in the second.

And while Newcastle had the best chances – with Sean Longstaff and Sven Botman also guilty of missing decent opportunities – they were still reliant on Nick Pope to pull off two good saves from Saints' substitute Che Adams.

It meant England goalkeeper Pope extends his remarkable run to 10 successive clean sheets.

There was more frustration late on for Southampton when defender Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing minutes for a second yellow card.

