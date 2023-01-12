Southampton v Manchester City player ratings: Lyanco 9, Djenepo 8; Grealish 5, Phillips 4

Southampton stunned Manchester City to book their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The bottom team in the Premier League produced a major upset by beating defending champions City 2-0 at St Mary’s and will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final.

Nottingham Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and will take on Manchester United in the other semifinal.

But ut was Southampton who produced the shock of the round against City.

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo allowed the hosts to set aside worries about their relegation battle and provide their fans with a reason to celebrate.

Eight-time winners City was the overwhelming favourites to progress to the semi-finals after dominating the competition in recent times, lifting the trophy on six occasions in the last nine years.

However, Southampton moved a step closer to the final at Wembley with the most impressive win yet since manager Nathan Jones was appointed in November.

