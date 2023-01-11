Manchester United v Charlton player ratings: Rashford 8, Garnacho 8; Morgan 8, Fraser 7

Marcus Rashford was on target for the sixth successive match in all competitions as his late double helped Manchester United beat third-tier Charlton Athletic 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

A much-changed United had the better of the early openings and deservedly took the lead in 21st minute as Brazilian forward Antony curled a stunning strike into far corner.

Antony's fellow countryman Fred then curled a sensational effort towards goal from a free kick, but saw his rasping shot come out off the inside of the post.

United had further chances to add a game-clinching second before Rashford stepped off the bench to fire two late goals to put the seal on an eighth victory in a row in all competitions for the home side.

Rashford has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, having mustered just five last term, and has found the net in eight straight matches at Old Trafford.

