Tottenham v Portsmouth ratings: Kane 8, Gil 8; Morrell 8, Bishop 7

Tottenham striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club's record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semi-final, fielded a strong line-up but failed to register a shot on target against their third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate.

"I try to not think about it. Sometimes you can think too much," Kane said of edging closer to Greaves's landmark.

"I feel in good form and I feel fit. My mindset is to help the team and hopefully the goals will come."

