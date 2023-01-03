Brentford v Liverpool player ratings: Wissa 8, Mbeumo 9; Oxlade-Chamberlain 8; Nunez 5

Liverpool crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Brentford as a series of defensive blunders damaged their bid for a top four finish in the Premier League on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side endured a nightmare start to 2023 and they had only themselves to blame for the horror show in West London.

Ibrahima Konate's first half own goal set the tone in a woeful defensive performance by Liverpool as they went in at half-time two down after Yoane Wissa doubled Brentford's lead.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did pull a goal back just after the break as Liverpool dominated the second half but Bryan Mbeumo wrapped up Brentford's first victory against the Merseysiders since 1938. And it was three points achieved without top-scorer Ivan Toney.

“Ivan is such a key player for us and he is fantastic in many ways and if you ask me if I want to play him, of course I want to, but we need more than 11 players,” said Bees manager Thomas Frank

“I’m so pleased Wissa came in and he scored, he played fantastic. We knew he was good to run in behind and also that position he found in the box for the second goal was really good.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rued the missed chances his team had before Brentford’s first goal went in.

“We conceded the first goal in the moment where we should already be 2-0 up, I think, super chances from Darwin [Nunez] and Kostas [Tsimikas], pretty much alone in front of the goal.,” said the German coach.

“Darwin doesn’t expect Ben Mee to be shooting there and, of course, the shooting technique can be better but we didn’t use that.

“It was more the game they wanted than we wanted which dictated, because of the game, the way it got whistled and how the situations were with set-pieces.

“We have to accept that but, of course, we have to be much more clear in the situations where we are in control of the game.”

You can see the player ratings from Monday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.