Pep Guardiola 'so pleased' after Manchester City contract extended until 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.

Guardiola, appointed in 2016, has so far won nine major trophies during his tenure, including four of the last five Premier League titles. Across all competitions, he has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen for a win percentage of 72.4. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.

READ MORE Nathan Ake backs Netherlands to cope with great expectations going into World Cup

His 374 games in charge leave him second only to Les McDowall - who managed 587 between 1950 and 1963 - on City’s list of longest-serving post-war managers.

“I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has," chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Guardiola’s commitment gives City certainty and continuity at a time when two of their biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United, are up for sale.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," Guardiola said. "I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”