Wolves v Arsenal player ratings: Traore 6, Neves 4; Odegaard 9, Martinelli 8

Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on Saturday with both goals from captain Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup.

The Norwegian midfielder, one of the revelations of Arsenal's swashbuckling early-season form, slotted his first into a gaping net in the 55th minute after a Fabio Vieira cross at the end of a typically clever passing by the visitors.

Odegaard bagged his second off a rebound 20 minutes later.

The result left Arsenal first in the Premier League on 37 points, five ahead of Manchester City who lost at home to Brentford earlier in the day.

The Londoners have not won the Premier League since their 2003-04 title when they were dubbed "The Invincibles" for going an entire season without defeat.

"We have to stay calm. We've said many times it's a long way to the end of the season, there are some good teams around us, we'll play every game as a final," Odegaard said.

The only negative for Arsenal was seeing midfielder Granit Xhaka substituted in the first half, seemingly with an illness.

