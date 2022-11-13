Paris Saint Germain player ratings v Auxerre: Mendes 9, Messi 8, Neymar 7

Leaders Paris St Germain crushed Auxerre 5-0 with four second-half goals in Ligue 1 on Sunday to go into the mid-season World Cup break with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

PSG took an early lead through Kylian Mbappe after Lionel Messi found Nuno Mendes with a lob and the wing-back's cutback was fired home by the Frenchman, who became the league's outright top scorer this season with his 12th goal.

PSG were in control and dominated possession but failed to score a second before the break while the visitors' best chance fell to Senegalese striker M'Baye Niang, whose shot was blocked well by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The home side's second goal was headed home by Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler in the 51st minute. Mendes was the architect as he went on a mazy run into the box, dribbling past three players before looping in an inviting cross for Soler.

Auxerre pressed forward and PSG duly punished their high line when Achraf Hakimi was released on goal by Soler, with the Moroccan outpacing the last defender and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

Renato Sanches scored the fourth in the 81st minute and 20-year-old substitute Hugo Ekitike made up for an earlier miss by pouncing on a weak back pass before beating the keeper for his first PSG goal to complete the rout.

