Brighton v Aston Villa player ratings: Dunk 3, March 4; Ings 9, McGinn 8

Aston Villa recovered from falling a goal down in the opening minute to earn their first away win of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win.

Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalising with a first-half penalty and then netting the winner in the 54th minute with a low deflected shot that sneaked inside the near post.

Emery has now overseen league wins over Manchester United and Brighton since taking over from the fired Steven Gerrard, although the Spaniard's insistence on playing out from the back nearly cost his team dearly.

With Brighton putting goalkeeper Emi Martinez under pressure, the Argentine's short pass to Douglas Luiz was won by Alexis Mac Allister, who rifled home after just 49 seconds for his fifth goal of the season.

