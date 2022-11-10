Jurgen Klopp 'committed' to Liverpool as talk persists over FSG sale

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will remain "committed" to the club as talk continues about a potential sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), although the German is under the impression the owners are seeking investment instead of a takeover.

FSG, who completed the takeover of Liverpool for £300 million in 2010, earlier this week responded to reports of a sale by saying they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's "best interest".

"Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I'm committed to the club, obviously," Klopp told reporters after Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, they are looking for investors and I thought that makes sense."

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but Klopp said the circumstances were different.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the UK government seized his assets over his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, which Abramovich denied.

"They [FSG] are looking for investors. The situation is completely different: Chelsea had to get sold because their owner was in trouble," Klopp said.

Liverpool booked their place in the League Cup fourth round after surviving a penalty shoot-out to see off third-tier Derby.

Liverpool, who won last season's competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at Anfield and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

