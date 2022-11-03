Real Sociedad v Man United player ratings: Zubimendi 8, Sorloth 5; Garnacho 8, Ronaldo 7

Manchester United beat hosts Real Sociedad 1-0 but the Spanish side finished top of their Europa League group on goal difference and Erik ten Hag's will go into the knockout round play-offs.

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo played him through with a superb pass, and the 18-year-old placed the ball into the corner of the net.

Ronaldo had a chance to double the lead after 42 minutes when he intercepted a defensive pass deep into Sociedad's half, but his lob went just over the bar.

Sociedad could have equalised a minute later, but Pablo Marin's volley from outside the box was superbly saved by goalkeeper David De Gea.

United needed one more goal to overtake Sociedad in the standings on goal difference but they struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half.

