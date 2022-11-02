Liverpool v Napoli player ratings: Salah 7, Firmino 6; Osimhen 5, Ndombele 4

Liverpool ended Napoli's 21-game unbeaten run but a 2-0 win on Tuesday was not enough to dislodge the Italians from top spot in Champions League Group A.

Both sides were already guaranteed their places in the last 16, but Jurgen Klopp's men again shrugged off their Premier League problems on a European night at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah forced the ball over the line after Alex Meret just kept out Darwin Nunez's header five minutes from time.

Nunez then added a second with the last kick of the game to secure a fifth consecutive Champions League win for Liverpool since losing 4-1 to Napoli in September.

Napoli's demolition of Liverpool in their group opener proved crucial in the end, as they finished on 15 points, the same as Liverpool, but with a better goal difference in clashes between the pair.