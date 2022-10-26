RB Salzburg v Chelsea player ratings: Kohn 8, Bernardo 5; Havertz 8, Kovacic 8

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was delighted to seal progress to the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare after a 2-1 win away to Salzburg.

Kai Havertz's stunning strike 26 minutes from time proved the difference between the sides after Junior Adamu cancelled out Mateo Kovacic's opener for the Blues.

READ MORE Brilliant Havertz books Chelsea's passage in Champions League

Victory extended Chelsea's unbeaten run under Potter to nine games and the manager said: “That was a fantastic performance from the players.

“I'm delighted to go through with a game to spare considering where we started the competition.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.