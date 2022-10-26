Barcelona knocked out of Champions League after Inter thrash Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona have been knocked out from the Champions League after Inter Milan stormed to a 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at San Siro on Wednesday.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter booked their place in the last 16, joining Bayern Munich in qualifying from Group C, with five-time European champions Barca having to settle for a Europa League place.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute from an Alessandro Bastoni cross, before Dzeko had his first of the night with a tap-in at the far post, converting from a well-timed ball from Federico Dimarco.

Dzeko added his second in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku capped off Inter’s night with the fourth.

Inter’s head to-head record with Barca, who they beat 1-0 and drew 3-3, in the group means they will still go through even if Xavi’s side join them on 10 points after their six matches.