Benzema and Modric absent as Real Madrid prepare for RB Leipzig clash - in pictures

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are being rested for Tuesday's Champions League match at RB Leipzig as a precaution amid an "intense period of the season".

The European champions are all but secured of their place in the knockout stages, sitting top of Group F on 10 points, four clear of second-placed Leipzig and five ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk in third with two games to play.

Despite their commanding position, Ancelotti is keen for his team to cement top spot, saying: "The aim for tomorrow is to finish top of the group. We’ve got the chance to do it and we’re focussed. We have to put on a good performance to be able to forget about this stage."

Preparing for the clash at Leipzig, the Real Madrid squad took to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig pitch on Monday evening for a final training session, although there were a couple of notable absences.

"Of course the players are thinking about reaching the World Cup in good condition, but you’re also in good condition when you’ve been playing regularly," Ancelotti said.

"We don’t want to take any risks at such an important moment, it’s better to lose Karim or Modric for one game than for one month. That’s how we manage these kinds of situations."

