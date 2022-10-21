Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven player ratings: Xhaka 8, Vieira 5; Obispo 7, Til 4

Gunners go five points clear of Europa League Group A thanks to Xhaka's winner

Danny Lewis
Oct 21, 2022
Granit Xhaka's second-half winner secured Arsenal a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium and a place in the Europa League knockout phase on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's men moved five points clear of PSV at the top of Group A in a rescheduled game which was postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two sides meet again in a week's time, when a point for Arsenal would be enough to wrap up top spot and qualification directly into the last 16.

"I'm so happy to score. I don't know when I scored for the last time with the right foot but so happy," Xhaka told BT Sport.

"It doesn't matter which foot, or who scores. It gives us confidence and on to the next one."

A fourth victory in as many games in Europe means Arsenal have won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season.

"Everything is going well at the moment but for us it is not a surprise, we're doing a lot of work," added Xhaka.

"We win and lose as a team and at the moment we are very dangerous. We wanted to go through and are very happy."

Updated: October 21, 2022, 3:49 AM
