Adnoc Pro League: Al Wahda beat defending champions Al Ain in five-goal thriller

Manuel Jimenez maintained his perfect start as Al Wahda manager by leading his side to a superb 3-2 victory over champions Al Ain 3-2 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

It was Wahda's third successive win since the Spaniard returned to the Abu Dhabi club for a second spell in charge following the dismissal of Carlos Cavalhal after four games.

Jimenez began with a 4-0 win over Al Nasr in the Adnoc Pro League, followed by a 2-1 victory against Kalba in the opening round in the ADIB Cup. Saturday's five-goal thriller against the defending league champions was arguably the most impressive given the strength of opposition.

Soufiane Rahimi gave Al Ain an early lead when he stabbed in a cross from Saeed Juma on 13 minutes.

But Adrien da Silva levelled for Wahda when he met Ruben Filipe's cross with a sublime strike into the corner, before Joao Pedro rose above the Al Ain defence to put the visitors in front.

Wahda stretched their lead to 3-1 when Al Ain midfielder Ahmed Barman knocked in a cross from Filipe towards his own goal in the 47th minute. Rahimi closed the gap with his second of the match 10 minutes later but Wahda held on for the win to take their tally to 10 points and climb to fifth spot.

Shabab Al Ahli edge Jazira

In the other games on the night, Yousef Jaber scored deep into injury time for Shabab Al Ahli to edge out Al Jazira 2-1 at the Rashid Stadium, while Kalba defeated Dibba 2-0 at home.

Khalifa Al Hammadi turned the ball into his own net to give Shabab Al Ahli the lead at the half hour, before a dramatic final few minutes.

Bruno de Oliveira restored parity three minutes from time after Jazira were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Ali Khaseif in the 83rd, only for Jaber to grab the winner for the home side when he met Azizjon Ganiev's corner for his team’s third win in six games.

Daniel Bessa and Ahmed Al Naqbi fired in second-half goals for Kalba to claim their third win and leave Dibba lagging at the bottom of the 14-team league.