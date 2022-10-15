Real Madrid train for clasico with pressure on Barcelona - in pictures

On paper, both teams are jointly on top of the La Liga table and should provide a titanic battle. But when Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the first clasico of the season, the pressure will be on the Catalans.

Xavi's Barca have the gaze of the football world on them after going on a spending spree in the summer - bringing in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and others - by hedging on future earnings to pay current bills.

Despite crippling debts of over $1 billion, the club attacked the market and beat other sides to sign a host of world-class players after activating a series of financial levers.

Barca sold 10 per cent of their La Liga television rights to an American investment firm for the next 25 years in June, then another 15 percent in July, for a total of €400 million.

They also sold a quarter of Barca studios for €100m. Such transactions have drawn the attention of other clubs for its legality.

But despite the extreme measures, the results are not what the club expected at the European level. Defeats on the road against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, followed by a home draw against the Italian side, leave Barca on the brink of a second consecutive Champions League group stage elimination.

Real, on the other hand, are in much better shape for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid played poorly in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday and still came away with the result they needed, with a brave 95th-minute Antonio Rudiger equaliser.

"We showed that we never give up," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "We played very badly and this can happen in football, but the important thing is not to give up when things don't work out."

Karim Benzema is fit once more and after five consecutive appearances without scoring, will be hoping to star on the big stage, before attending the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris on Monday, where he is expected to win the trophy.

Real have only kept one clean sheet in La Liga but, despite only conceding one league goal, Barcelona's defence seems like the one in tatters, left hoping Kounde can return from injury to patch things up.