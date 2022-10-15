Phil Foden signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

Phil Foden is eying more success at Manchester City after extending his contract with the Premier League champions until 2027 on Friday.

The 22-year-old England midfielder is a boyhood City fan and the crown jewel of the club's modern academy system.

Born in Stockport, Foden has made 182 first-team appearances and scored 52 goals since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017.

He has already won 11 trophies in his burgeoning career, including four Premier League titles, and has been the PFA's Young Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

His new deal supersedes a previous one due to expire in 2024.

Phil Foden, right, and Erling Haaland both scored hat-tricks in Manchester City's 6-3 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Reuters

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract," said Foden. "It's a dream come true.

"I've improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field.

"Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

"With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me."

City have high hopes for the future with Foden. Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: "We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already - but we know there is so much more to come.

"His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special.

"We feel he can progress further and become even better. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world."