'Game of Thrones' star meets Messi and Neymar during PSG's Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain had to endure a frustrating outing during their Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday, but at least there was some star power from the showbiz world to improve the mood.

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot as PSG were held to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes in a game overshadowed by reports claiming the France star is unhappy at the club.

PSG would have qualified for the last 16 from Group H with two games to spare by beating the Portuguese team.

The Parisians were missing the spark in the absence of Lionel Messi, who was ruled out of the game with a calf injury. The Argentine great watched the match from the stands, and was later spotted with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the hit series.

An image of Kit Harington with Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo was posted on Instagram. Photo: @antonelaroccuzzo

Neymar was also snapped with the GOT actor, while Sergio Ramos posted a video of him gifting Harington a PSG jersey. Harington has been a regular at sporting events, attending NFL and Formula One.

After the match, PSG manager Christophe Galtier said rumours about Mbappe's future did not disrupt his team's preparations against Benfica - their third straight draw .

It came after various media reports in Spain and France earlier in the day suggested Mbappe would seek to leave PSG in the January transfer window, despite only signing a new three-year contract at the end of last season.

"I know nothing," Galtier said. "All I know is that a rumour became a story and then that almost became a declaration.

"I found it very surprising that such a story should come out just before such a big game."