Copenhagen v Man City ratings: Kristiansen 8, Boilesen 6; Gomez 3, Akanji 7

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Copenhagen as Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty and Sergio Gomez was sent off in a VAR-influenced Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side missed a chance to book their place in the last 16 after VAR controversially disallowed Rodri's goal and, less debatably, dismissed Gomez for a professional foul.

Mahrez's latest spot-kick misfire came in the first half prior to Gomez's premature exit.

And with Erling Haaland rested on the bench ahead of City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League champions failed to score for the first time in 24 games in all competitions.

They would have been guaranteed to progress from Group G with a win, but instead had to be satisfied with avoiding defeat after playing with 10 men for an hour.

