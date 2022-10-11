Akanji steals the show as Man City have fun-filled Champions League training - in pictures

Manchester City's summer signing is making waves and is already being labelled by some as one of the best deals in football. While all the spotlight is on star striker Erling Haaland, manager Pep Guardiola believes City have also struck gold with their other summer deal with Borussia Dortmund – Manuel Akanji.

The Swiss international has settled quickly since his deadline-day move to the Etihad Stadium, firstly slotting seamlessly into central defence. He then showed his versatility with an accomplished performance filling in for the injured Kyle Walker at right-back in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win against Southampton.

“The club made an incredible decision with him,” said Guardiola.

“There are players you have to explain to 10 times what you are thinking, what you want him to do. This guy, we did it in just one training session. Just tell him, and he got it.

“The movement you have to do as a full-back, the high pressing, it was a little bit scary as he hadn't proved he could do it before.

“But he did it perfectly. Defending the crosses he didn't miss once, absolutely perfect, and with the ball he's a magnificent player.

“It proves again, intelligent people always pay off. Manu has made a huge impact since he arrived. It's a gift for a manager, a gift. We were lucky to get him.”

A testament to Akanji's performance so far is the fact that he is yet to be dribbled past this season as a City player.

The mood was understandably relaxed during training on Monday as Manchester City prepared for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Guardiola's team will have fond memories from their last match with City winning 5-0, thanks in part to a brace from Haaland.

However, City are again set to be without defender John Stones. He suffered a hamstring injury on England duty last month and, although the problem is not thought too serious, the centre-back has not yet returned to training.

Right-back Kyle Walker (abdominal) and midfielder Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) also remain on the sidelines.