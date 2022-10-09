England face defending champions Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying group

England will take on defending champions Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Gareth Southgate's side were beaten on penalties by the Italians in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley and will face them again in a qualifying group that also includes Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

The two teams also just faced each other in the Nations League with the first game ending in a goalless draw and the second won 1-0 by Italy in Milan.

Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar – after missing out on a place in Russia four years earlier – when they were defeated by North Macedonia in a play-off semi-final.

France, who will defend their world title in Qatar, were drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Group B while Spain's opponents in Group A will include Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go into a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

Croatia, the losing World Cup finalists in 2018, are in Group D with World Cup qualifiers Wales as well as Turkey.

Denmark, another team going to Qatar, have Finland, Slovenia and Northern Ireland among the teams in their Group H.

Russia is excluded from the competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The top two teams in each of the 10 groups qualify directly for Euro 2024.

Germany automatically qualify as hosts, while the remaining three teams will come via the Nations League play-offs.

The groups start on March 23 and end on November 21, 2023, while the finals will be played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

The groups in full

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein