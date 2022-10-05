Liverpool v Rangers player ratings: Salah 7, Nunez 6; McGregor 7, Morelos 3

Liverpool put their recent stutters behind them to comfortably beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and move into second spot in Group A.

The win, thanks to a sumptuous first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah, put the six-time European champions on six points after three games - three points behind leaders Napoli.

Rangers, who barely threatened Liverpool to the disappointment of their passionate fans complete with a bagpipe-player, remain bottom of the group on zero points.

In need of a morale booster after their inconsistent start to the Premier League, Liverpool's four-man attack of Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez swarmed over Rangers from the off. By contrast, the visitors' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was largely isolated.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted by his team's tidy and confident performance, albeit against obviously weaker opposition, especially the first goal from Alexander-Arnold whom he had defended from recent criticism.

Alexander-Arnold struck a superb free kick over the wall and past Rangers keeper Allan McGregor in the seventh minute to raise the roof off Anfield.

Nunez could have had a hat-trick in the first half as McGregor pulled off four saves in succession from the Uruguayan striker, but it was Salah who scored the second from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Diaz was brought down in the box.

