Road to Qatar: how Morocco qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Entering African qualification in the second round, Morocco breezed through with a 100 per cent record.

The North Africans won all six matches, scoring 20 goals in the process and conceding only once, the 5-0 home victory against Guinea-Bissau their most comfortable result.

Advancing to the third round as group winners, Morocco would meet DR Congo in the home-and-away play-off in March with a place at Qatar 2022 on the line.

Coming through the away fixture with a 1-1 draw – Tarik Tissoudali netted a timely equaliser late on – Vahid Halilhodzic’s men ran out resounding winners at home, triumphing 4-1. Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi scored the opening two goals, while Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi completed the rout.

However, a sixth World Cup appearance was not enough to keep Halilhodzic in the job; the Bosnian was dismissed in August and replaced by French-born Moroccan Walid Regragui.

Ayoub El Kaabi was Morocco’s top scorer in qualification, with five goals.

In Qatar, Morocco have been drawn in Group F, alongside Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

Morocco’s fixtures in Qatar

November 23 Morocco v Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium (2pm)

November 27 Belgium v Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium (5pm)

December 1 Canada v Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium (7pm)

Qualifying results

Group qualifying

September 2, 2021 Morocco 2 (Aguerd 10', Abdalla og 53') Sudan 0

October 6, 2021 Morocco 5 (Hakiki 31', Louza pen 45+1, Chair 49', El Kaabi 62', El Haddadi 82') Guinea-Bissau 0

October 9, 2021 Guinea-Bissau 0 Morocco 3 (El Kaabi 10', 69', Barkok 20')

October 12, 2021 Guinea 1 (Kane 31') Morocco 4 (El Kaabi 21', Amallah 42', 65', Boufal 89')

November 12, 2021 Sudan 0 Morocco 3 (Mmaee 3', 61', Louza 90+3')

November 16, 2021 Morocco 3 (Mmaee pen 20', 29', El Kaabi 60') Guinea 0

Play-off

First leg: March 25, 2022 DR Congo 1 (Wissa 12') Morocco 1 (Tissoudali 76')

Second leg: March 29, 2022 Morocco 4 (Ounahi 21', 54', Tissoudali 45+7', Hakimi 69') DR Congo 1 (Malango 77'). Morocco win 5-2 on aggregate