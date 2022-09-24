Look at them now! Liverpool and Manchester United legends clash at Anfield - in pictures

They may have aged a few years and lost some of their speed, but former Liverpool and Manchester United stars enjoyed meeting again in a charity match at Anfield on Saturday.

Dimitar Berbatov, Jaap Stam, Darren Fletcher were among the Legends veterans on show for United, with the team captained by Michael Carrick.

The Liverpool line-up was led by Xabi Alonso, with stars including Mohamed Sissoko, Martin Skrtel, Jerzy Dudek and Stewart Downing in the starting XI.

The teams met in a Legends match at Old Trafford in May, and raised around £1.3 million ($1.62m) for good causes. That encounter summed up United's woeful season as they were beaten 3-1.

On this occasion, United took the lead through Berbatov, before Mark Gonzalez equalised for Liverpool. Florent Sinama-Pongolle then ensured another miserable result for United when he scored Liverpool's winner late on.

You can see pictures from the Anfield game in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.