Road to Qatar: how Switzerland qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Switzerland made it five World Cup finals appearances in a row by qualifying for Qatar – but there were some major obstacles along the way before they booked their ticket for the Middle East extravaganza.

Their qualification campaign was just two games old when Bosnian manager Vladimir Petkovic, the most successful coach in Switzerland's history, jumped ship after seven years in the job to take over at French side Bordeaux.

Petkovic was replaced by Basel-born Murat Yakin, who had won 49 caps for Switzerland during his playing career and left Swiss second-tier side Schaffhausen to take over.

For Yakin to secure automatic qualification from Group C, it would mean knocking European champions Italy off the top spot – a feat Switzerland managed in thrilling fashion after the last round of matches.

They finished two points clear of Roberto Mancini's side, who would go on to miss out on Qatar after losing to North Macedonia in the play-offs.

Cameroon-born forward Breel Embolo would finish as their top scorer with three goals. In Qatar, they have been drawn in Group G against Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Switzerland's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Switzerland v Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

November 28 Brazil v Switzerland – Stadium 974 (8pm)

December 2 Serbia v Switzerland – Stadium 974 (11pm)