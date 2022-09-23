Road to Qatar: how Cameroon qualified for World Cup 2022

A last-gasp extra-time winner from Karl Toko Ekambi earned Cameroon their place at the Qatar World Cup via the away goals rule.

It was a dramatic end to what had been a tense affair over two legs against Algeria, who held a 1-0 advantage going into the second match in Bilda.

Eric Choupo-Moting's first-half goal had taken the match into extra-time but Algeria looked to have booked their spot in Qatar when Ahmed Touba headed home with three minutes remaining.

Cameroon, though, were not to be denied and Toko Ekambi swept home the winner to secure an African record-extending eighth appearance at the World Cup.

It capped a dream start for new manager Rigobert Song who had only been in the job a month after Antonio Conceicao was sacked following Cameroon's failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Cameroon had finished top of their qualifying group to set up the decider against Algeria, after winning five out of six matches and edging out Ivory Coast by two points.

In Qatar, Cameroon have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Cameroon's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Switzerland v Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

November 28 Cameroon v Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium (2pm)

December 2 Cameroon v Brazil – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

Cameroon striker Choupo-Moting celebrates with teammates after scoring in the World Cup qualifer against Mozambique. AFP

Qualifying results

Second round (Group D)

September 3, 2021 Cameroon 2 (Aboubakar 9', Ngadeu-Ngadjui 22') Malawi 0

September 6, 2021 Ivory Coast 2 (Haller pen 20', 29') Cameroon 1 (Ngamaleu pen 61')

October 8, 2021 Cameroon 3 (Choupo-Moting 28', 51' Toko Ekambi 63') Mozambique 1 (Catamo 81')

October 11, 2021 Mozambique 0 Cameroon 1 (Ngadeu-Ngadjui 68')

November 13, 2021 Malawi 0 Cameroon 4 (Aboubakar pen 22', Zambo Anguissa 42', Bassogog 85', 87')

November 16, 2021 Cameroon 1 (Toko Ekambi 21') Ivory Coast 0

Third round

First leg: March 25, 2022 Cameroon 0 Algeria 1 (Slimani 40')

Second leg: March 29, 2022 Algeria 1 (Touba 118') Cameroon 2 (Choupo-Moting 22', Toko Ekambi 120+4'). Cameroon won on away goals