Liverpool v Ajax player ratings: Salah 7, Van Dijk 6; Kudus 6, Bergwijn 4

Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute after being picked out by Diogo Jota, the Egyptian beating Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer with a trademark finish.

READ MORE Joel Matip rescues Liverpool with late winner against Ajax

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes before Ajax pulled level with a stunning strike from Mohammed Kudus who worked himself some space in the box before hammering the ball into the top corner.

Liverpool enjoyed the bulk of pressure after the break but Ajax fullback Daley Blind wasted a great chance to put the Dutch side ahead when he was left unmarked at the back post but headed wide.

Substitute Darwin Nunez should have won the game for Liverpool in the 83rd minute after he was slipped in by Salah but the Uruguayan striker scuffed his shot wide from a great position inside the box.

A deflected effort from Salah then struck the post before, from the resulting Kostas Tsimikas corner, Matip rose to head in the winner.

Liverpool had lost their opening game in the group 4-1 at Napoli and sit second in the group, level on points with Ajax and Napoli, whose match against Rangers was postponed.

Assessing the performances at Anfield, Tony Evans provides his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.