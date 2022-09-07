Spurs stars Kane, Son and Richarlison prepare to face Marseille - in pictures

Antonio Conte has revealed his ambition to improve his Champions League record ahead of Tottenham's opener against Marseille on Wednesday but admitted it would be "unthinkable" to win the trophy this season.

Spurs boss Conte is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, with numerous domestic titles in England and Italy, but has struggled in Europe's elite club competition.

During five previous seasons in the Champions League as a manager, Conte has only made it out of the group stage on two occasions.

The 53-year-old Italian, who oversaw his stars in training on the eve of the Marseille showdown, has never gone further in the tournament than a quarter-final appearance with Juventus.

"Success in Europe with a trophy is important for every manager," Conte said.

"You know very well that it is not simple, not easy to lift a trophy in Europe and especially the Champions League.

"It is important to be there and you have more probability if you are the coach of a team who expects to win.

"Two years ago with Inter Milan we lost the final of the Europa League against Sevilla. For sure, in my heart, in my mind, in my ambition there is the will to have success in Europe."

