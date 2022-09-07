Monaco unveil breathtaking performance centre overlooking the Mediterranean - in pictures

New training ground is set on an old quarry and has state-of-the-art facilities

Ajit Vijaykumar
Sep 07, 2022
The principality of Monaco is one of the most beautiful places in the world. And AS Monaco's new performance centre might just be the most picturesque training ground in football.

Located on an old quarry, Monaco's performance centre offers stunning views of the Mediterranean sea. With space at a premium, the centre protrudes from the exposed cliff of the quarry from which stone was used for the Fontvieille district reclamation project. Even the soil removed for the construction of the centre was used as its building material.

Built at an investment of €55 million, the performance centre has a total of three pitches, of which one is Uefa approved. There is a 280-seat stand next to the first team’s training pitch.

Apart from that, the facility has state-of-the-art fitness and medical centre, recovery area, auditorium and more. Also, solar panels have been installed on a 'panoramic terrace' which will help the centre to reduce its dependence on natural gas.

Construction of the centre started in June 2018 and was completed this month. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also present during the unveiling this week.

"The launch of the new performance centre is a very important and historic moment for our club," club president Dmitry Rybolovlev said.

"It was a major project, that was both difficult and ambitious, and which took a long time to complete."

Monaco are currently 10th in Ligue 1 after six games.

