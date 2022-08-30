Nunez prepares for end of ban as Liverpool savour record win during training - in pictures

Darwin Nunez trained with his Liverpool teammates on Tuesday as he prepares for the end of his three-match ban.

The new £64 million striker completes his suspension after Wednesday's Premier League clash with Newcastle at Anfield and should be ready to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team proved they have plenty of firepower without the Uruguayan when they put an indifferent start to the season behind them in emphatic fashion as they equalled the biggest win in English Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz scored twice, while strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the demolition job.

It was the fourth time in Premier League history a team had scored nine goals. Manchester United beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 and Southampton by the same score last year. Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

What was incredible about the result was that it was achieved without a goal from Mohamed Salah and in the absence of Nunez, who is suspended after earning a red card for headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen.

His ban means Firmino is likely to get another chance to capitalise on his return to scoring form in Wednesday's match against the Magpies.

"We know the quality he [Firmino] has and we never doubt him," Van Dijk said. "It's how you deal with everything around from the outside world.

"For him and the whole team, it's not taking anything from people who don't have influence over our performance. In this case, we know what we can have from him and he showed it again."

