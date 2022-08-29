Paul Pogba releases statement after brother’s alleged 'extortion' video

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has released a statement referring to “extortion” after his brother recorded a video promising “great revelations” about the French World Cup winner.

Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, published videos in English, French, Italian and Spanish over the weekend in which he vowed to make “great revelations about [his] brother Paul Pogba and his agent Rafaela Pimenta”.

In response, Pogba, 29, released a statement — co-signed by his mother Yeo Moriba and Pimenta — saying the videos “are unfortunately no surprise”.

“They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba," the statement added.

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Mathias, who has played for several clubs including Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Partick Thistle, in his weekend video said people needed to know if his brother “deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup”.

According to two sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly compromising videos.

France Info reported that Paul Pogba told investigators he had been threatened by "childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles".

They are demanding €13 million from him for "services provided".

A source close to the matter confirmed the France Info reports to AFP. French police have opened an investigation into claims, the report added.

The name of Pogba's international teammate, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe's, also came up in the affair.

Pogba is a near certainty to be part of Didier Deschamps' France squad when they defend the World Cup won four years ago in Russia in Qatar later this year.

He re-joined the Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired earlier this summer.

Pogba has yet to feature for the Turin club this season after picking up a knee injury during pre-season.

