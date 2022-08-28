Real Madrid back in training after Benzema and Ancelotti's Uefa awards - in pictures

Real Madrid will try to maintain their perfect start to the season when they travel to Espanyol on Sunday evening.

Madrid asked to play away from home in the first three rounds so the club could expedite renovation work at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid began their La Liga title defence with two straight victories on the road against Almeria and Celta Vigo and will be looking to keep up their good form against Espanyol.

The players were in great mood during training, buoyed by the Uefa awards the club won in Istanbul.

Real Madrid striker Benzema was named Uefa Player of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti took the coaching honours after they led the club to a record-extending 14th Champions League title last season.

Benzema was in red-hot form, scoring 15 times in the competition and lifting the trophy for a fifth time in his career after the Spanish side beat Liverpool in the final.

Ancelotti became the first coach to win Europe's top club trophy four times. He first won the title with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 before claiming it with Real in 2014.

When asked how he had become the most successful coach in the competition, Ancelotti said: "The passion I have for the sport and the quality of the players.

"Last season there was a fantastic connection between the veterans and young ones, there was fantastic chemistry with the supporters that helped us reach an unbelievable achievement."

On Benzema, Ancelotti said: "Karim is not just a fantastic striker and top scorer, he's a fantastic footballer, supported by great attitude day by day."