Mbappe and PSG have fun during training after stunning start to season - in pictures

The mood at Paris Saint-Germain camp was understandably relaxed as they prepared for Sunday's clash against Monaco.

Last week, there were murmurs of unrest in the camp following apparent disagreement over who is the club's main penalty taker. During PSG's thumping 5-2 win over Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was visibly frustrated despite scoring.

Read more Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema named Uefa Player of the Year

Neymar had insisted on taking the team's second penalty after Mbappe had missed the first. Thereafter, Mbappe did not celebrate after Neymar converted the spot-kick. It forced manager Christophe Galtier to state that there was no bad blood between the two.

Any memories of that uncomfortable match seem to have been forgotten in PSG's crushing 7-1 win over Lille.

Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in Ligue 1 history. PSG needed just four passes from kickoff to score as Lionel Messi hit a superb ball over the top for Mbappe, who cleverly lobbed Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

The France World Cup star completed a hat-trick while there were two for Neymar, one for Messi and another for fullback Achraf Hakimi in a clinical display of their prowess and dominance.

PSG have scored 17 goals in their first three games of the season and look set to score many more.

Mbappe and Neymar showed no signs of animosity against Lille. The France striker was in a good position to take his chance in the eighth minute but opted to slip the ball to Neymar, who shot wide. Mbappe completed his hat trick by controlling a long pass from Neymar to score with a shot at the near post in the 87th.

The positive atmosphere continued during training on Friday as the French champions prepared to host Monaco.