Dele Alli 'excited to start work' at Besiktas after joining on season-long loan

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan, saying he "can't wait" to play in Turkey's top division.

The former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker had travelled to Istanbul to finalise the move to the Super Lig side on Wednesday, with Everton confirming the two clubs had agreed terms late that evening.

Alli, 26, is hoping to reignite his career after failing to make an impact at Goodison Park since his free transfer from Spurs in January.

"For the first time, I will play football outside England," Alli said.

"To be honest I feel great emotions from the moment I arrived. I can feel the passion here everywhere I travel.

"This is amazing stuff. I am very excited to start work as soon as possible. It will be a new challenge for me, I can't wait for it."

Alli won the last of his 37 caps for England in 2019. He made make 11 appearances last season as the Toffees avoided the drop but did not score. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.

Besiktas have said they will not pay a loan fee to Everton but there is an option to buy included in the deal.

Everton signed Alli as they battled relegation last winter in the hope he could rediscover the form that made him one of England’s brightest prospects in his early career.

Alli had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team.

"I just want to thank our fans for their support so far," Alli added.

"I will reward them for this support by working hard in training and fighting every minute on the field. I hope I can make them happy and we can achieve success together."

Besiktas suffered a disappointing 2021/22 season, finishing sixth in the Super Lig to miss out on a Champions League berth.

The Istanbul giants are unbeaten in three matches this season and host Sivasspor on Monday.

