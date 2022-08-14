Barcelona ratings v Rayo Vallecano: Lewandowski 6, Raphinha 5, Busquets 4

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday.

Read more Real Madrid and Barcelona find common causes

It was a challenging night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team that included Polish striker Lewandowski and Brazil winger Raphinha.

The Catalans dominated the match with almost 70 per cent possession and 18 goal attempts to two for Rayo.

But the two best chances fell to the visitors, Alvaro Garcia thwarted by a brilliant save by Marc Andre ter Stegen and Sergio Camello shooting wide.

"We could have won, but now we have to correct our mistakes and think about Real Sociedad next weekend," said Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

"We wanted to start the season on the right foot and with a victory, but we knew that Rayo gave us a lot of problems last year. They were good defensively tonight."

Xavi's side ended the game with 10 men as club skipper Sergio Busquets was red-carded for an elbow on Radamel Falcao in the fourth of eight injury time minutes.

Less than 60 seconds later, Falcao thought he had scored the winner, and claimed Rayo's third straight win over the Catalans, but was found to be offside and the visitors held on for the point.

Player ratings for Barcelona can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.