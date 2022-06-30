Richarlison set for Tottenham switch after fee agreed with Everton

According to several reports, the fee for the Brazil forward is £50 million guaranteed plus add-ons

Steve Luckings
Jun 30, 2022
Richarlison is set to join Tottenham Hotspur after the North London club reached agreement with Premier League rivals Everton over the Brazil striker's transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is believed to have already agreed personal terms with Spurs and is set to undergo a medical in his native Brazil before the deal is finalised.

According to several UK reports, the fee for Richarlison is £50 million guaranteed plus add-ons.

The striker has been a key target for Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who wants to add more depth to his attack with the club over reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Richarlison joined Everton in 2018 and played a key role in helping the Toffess avoid relegation last season, scoring 10 times as the Frank Lampard's side secured their Premier League status with a game to spare.

By contrast, Spurs finished fourth and a return to Champions League football under Conte who revived the club's fortunes after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last November.

Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:55 AM
