Premier League's most expensive XI: £751.5m including Salah, Kane and Foden

The transfer window is up and running and there will be a raft of big-money moves before the Premier League season kicks off on August 5.

Manchester City will be looking to make it a hat-trick of titles in 2022/23 – and their fifth in six seasons – when they open their campaign with a tricky fixture at West Ham United on the first weekend.

Liverpool, who pushed City all the way last season only to be edged out by a single point, start their season at Fulham, while Chelsea go to Everton, and Manchester United host Brighton.

In the early transfer moves, Erling Haaland has joined City for a fee of around £51.5m ($63.4m), while Liverpool have recruited Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64.3m outlay.

Sadio Mane has left Anfield to join German champions Bayern Munich, and Romelu Lukaku has left Chelsea for Inter Milan.

There will be plenty more to come in the next few weeks, but worth just as much to the big clubs is keeping hold of their most valuable names.

In the gallery above is the most expensive Premier League XI of the current stars, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as valued by transfermarkt.co.uk. It might change over the coming weeks – but already totals a staggering £751.5 million ($912.5).

