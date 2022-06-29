Sven Botman to complete Newcastle transfer 'this week' after agreement reached with Lille

Newcastle United have reached an agreement in principle to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 club Lille, the Premier League club has announced.

Botman, 22, is set to join the Magpies on a five-year contract with British media reporting a fee of €37 million ($38.94 million) has been agreed between the two clubs.

The highly sort-after defender was vital member of the Lille team that beat Paris Saint-Germain to the 2021 Ligue 1 title and is vying for a place in the Netherlands World Cup squad having been capped at every level except senior.

"Botman has completed his medical on Tyneside and agreed the terms of a five-year contract," Newcastle said in a statement.

"The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player."

Botman will be Newcastle's third signing after goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Matt Targett joined earlier this month.

Eddie Howe's side finished 11th in the Premier League last season after failing to winning just once in their first 19 games.

Newcastle are expected to continue their search for more attacking options and have been linked with the Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been linked with a move to Tyneside.

