Wales v Belgium ratings: Dan James 8, Gareth Bale 6; Youri Tielemans 8, Kevin De Bruyne 7

Wales got their first point on the board in the top tier of the Nations League as Brennan Johnson's late equaliser held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Johnson slid home Aaron Ramsey's pass three minutes from time for his first international goal after Youri Tielemans had put the visitors ahead.

READ MORE Sub Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium

Belgium and Poland remain three points behind the Netherlands at the top of Group A4 with Wales a further three points back at the bottom of the table.

Rob Page's men are still on a high from World Cup qualification sealed six days ago and finally got some reward in the Nations League after losing out to late goals in 2-1 defeats to Poland and the Netherlands.

Page had fielded a weakened team for the midweek visit of Holland that had brought Wales' first home defeat for three-and-a-half years. But skipper Gareth Bale returned in a far more familiar line-up as Wales matched the side ranked second in the world.

Ethan Ampadu crashed home a spectacular half-volley after just five minutes, but his joy turned to despair as video evidence showed Joe Rodon had just strayed offside in the build-up.

Belgium were dangerous when Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne were given time and space on the ball and took the lead six minutes into the second half.

Leandro Trossard broke down the right and fed Michy Batshuayi, who rolled the ball into Tielemans' path for a precise low finish from the edge of the area.

But Wales were not to be denied and substitute Johnson, making his 12th international appearance, slotted in from Aaron Ramsey's backheeled pass and the goal stood after another VAR check for offside.

Assessing the performances from the Cardiff City Stadium, Craig Easton has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.