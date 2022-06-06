Salah and Egypt open Afcon qualifying campaign with narrow win over Guinea

Mohamed Salah and Egypt got their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying up and running with a 1-0 victory over Guinea on Sunday, with substitute Mostafa Mohamed providing the winning goal.

Salah and Naby Keita, Liverpool teammates turned opposition captains, were creative but failed to score in a Group D match that offered little excitement for the Cairo crowd.

Galatasaray forward Mohamed, who entered the game midway through the second half, ended the deadlock three minutes from time with a shot that Mouctar Diakhaby deflected past goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone.

New Egypt manager Ehab Gabal promised a "different playing style" after the twin disappointments of losing to Senegal both in the Afcon final last February and in a World Cup play-off one month later.

But he made a forgettable debut and more will be expected of the Pharaohs when they play Ethiopia on Thursday before Salah takes a well deserved break.

In the same group, Malawi edged Ethiopia 2-1 in a clash of 2021 Afcon qualifiers, with all three goals in Lilongwe coming from penalties.

Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango fired spot kicks into the right corner and the middle of the net to give the Flames a two-goal half-time advantage. But Ethiopia created a tense finish by halving the deficit midway through the second half when Abubeker Nassir converted the third penalty of the match.

Egypt are favoured to win the group as they chase a record-extending eighth title, with Guinea and Malawi fighting to come second, so the stakes will be high when they meet on Thursday in Conakry.

Ghana held to draw

Qatar World Cup qualifiers Ghana battled in Group E against the Central African Republic, who forced a 1-1 draw in a match played in Angola because they do not have an international-standard stadium.

After hammering Madagascar 3-0 on Wednesday, Ghana would have expected to pick up three more points at a neutral venue against rivals 27 places lower in the world rankings.

The four-time African champions went ahead on 17 minutes when Mohammed Kudus' low, swerving shot from outside the box eluded the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Alladoum Kolimba.

But a scarcity of possession did not prevent the Central African Republic levelling four minutes before half-time as France fourth-tier forward Karl Namnganda burst forward and rifled the ball past Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Despite the setback, Ghana top the section on goal difference from Angola, who conceded a soft goal but equalised soon after to force a 1-1 draw with Madagascar in Antananarivo.

A Njiva Rakotoharimalala tap-in put the Malagasys ahead under recalled French coach Nicolas Dupuis, before Jacinto 'Gelson' Dala levelled by heading in a far-post cross.

It was a potentially vital away point for the Angolans in the probable contest for second spot behind Ghana, whose last Afcon triumph came 40 years ago.

Tunisia frustrated by Botswana

Group J pacesetters Tunisia had a similar experience to Ghana, drawing away to a lower ranked side after launching their campaign with a big home victory.

After thrashing Equatorial Guinea 4-0 in midweek, Tunisia twice struck the woodwork as they drew 0-0 with Botswana in Francistown.

Tunisia and Ghana now head to Tokyo for Kirin Cup semi-finals against Chile and Japan respectively on June 10 and both will play again four days later, either in the final or third place play-off.

After a busy weekend of qualifiers, there is only one fixture on Monday with Equatorial Guinea hosting Libya, who have maximum points after beating Botswana.