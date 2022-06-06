Omar Abdulrahman still has the magic to strike fear into Australia - despite the injuries

Four years ago, when Australia last had to navigate the treacherous playoff route to the World Cup, one of Asia’s best players by the name of Omar stood in their way.

On that occasion the opposition was Syria and the player was the imposing Omar al-Somah, who came within inches of clinching a remarkable and historic win for the Syrians when his injury time free kick smashed off the woodwork to save Australia’s blushes.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Socceroos once again find themselves having to navigate the sudden death playoff route as their hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive World Cup hang in the balance. Once again they will come face-to-face with one of Asia’s best players by the name of Omar.

On this occasion it is none other than the UAE’s own Omar Abdulrahman, the Emirati wizard who was once arguably the most feared footballer on the continent, such was his ability to influence any match with a deft flick of his sumptuous left boot.

While the Abdulrahman who will face Australia on Tuesday night at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is a far cry from the player who dominated Asian football in the mid 2010s, his name is one that still strikes fear into any opposition.

When Abdulrahman, Asia’s best footballer in 2016, turned back the clock in a recent Asian Champions League match for Shabab Al Ahli – displaying that despite his wretched run with injury he hadn’t lost any of his class – plenty of fans and pundits in Australia stood up and took notice.

Just a little over six weeks out from the Socceroos’ do-or-die clash with the UAE, a return to form for Abdulrahman is the last thing Australian fans wanted to see. As Tuesday’s kick off approaches, his is the name that will be most on the lips of those wearing green and gold.

While his last few years have, sadly, been decimated by recurring injuries, fans in Australia still have fond memories of his magical month in January 2015 when he helped inspire the Emirates to an historic third place at the Asian Cup; a tournament which Australia won, comfortably beating Abdulrahman and the UAE in the semi-final.

They remember the wizardry of his left foot, the flicks and tricks that could break open any play and any defence, the tournament-best four assists and the swagger he displayed when doing it. And how could anyone forget the Panenka in the penalty shootout victory against Japan in the quarterfinals on a beautiful summer’s night at Stadium Australia?

They expected, as did most onlookers, that having proved his class, his next move would be to one of Europe’s top leagues where he would blaze a trail for Emirati football and herald a new era of Emirati dominance of Asian football.

UAE squad arrives in Doha for Australia clash

Expand Autoplay UAE players arrive in Doha ahead of their upcoming World Cup play-off against Australia. All photos: UAE FA

That is the Omar Abdulrahman they remember and is one they fear most.

The reality is likely to be very different, given how much he has been hampered by injury over the past few seasons, restricted to barely a dozen appearances over the past two seasons for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Jazira.

While he may not start, he is an incredible weapon to bring off the bench for Rodolfo Arruabarrena, and when he is introduced into the game the heart of every Australia fan will skip a beat because they know while form is temporary, class is permanent.

And Omar Abdulrahman, the one they remember, is class personified.