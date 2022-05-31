Six left-backs Barcelona could target as replacement for Jordi Alba

Barcelona are reportedly on the lookout for a long-term replacement for stalwart Jordi Alba.

The Catalan giants have earmarked the left-back position as an area they want to strengthen this summer.

Manager Xavi currently has La Masia graduate Alejandro Balde in his ranks as cover, but is keen to bring in an experienced full-back as a replacement for 33-year-old Alba.

So who could Barcelona target?

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon. PA

Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)

It would undoubtedly be a controversial move given Reguilon’s previous ties with Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Spain international has a £27.5 million buy-back clause for him to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but could soon find himself in Catalonia.

He has made 67 appearances for Tottenham over two seasons, including 22 Premier League starts this term.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, however, he has been playing second-fiddle to both Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty, and is behind the pair in the pecking order.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso. AFP

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Alonso looks set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer despite having one year left on his current contract.

The 31-year-old managed just 45 minutes in the first half of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolves on May 7, with boss Thomas Tuchel revealing the decision to substitute him was tactical.

Tuchel has since played down a bust-up with the player, but Barca are said to be pushing forward with negotiations after "receiving encouragement" from the full-back’s representatives.

Alonso’s father, Marcos Alonso Pena, who spent five years with the Catalan giants, is keen for his son to grace the turf of the Camp Nou in the near future.

Vigo's Javi Galan. EPA

Javi Galan (Celta Vigo)

Galan has established himself as one of the most reliable left-backs in La Liga during the past two seasons.

He impressed for Cadiz before they were relegated in 20/21, but made the move to Celta Vigo last summer. The 27-year-old could well be on the move again, however, with both Barca and Sevilla interested.

Galan has missed just two games while chipping in with three assists in 34 outings thus far, and proved a pivotal figure for the Galician club this season.

It could be a shrewd piece of business by Xavi should the Blaugrana snap him up, but the player does have a contract with Celta until 2026.

Alex Grimaldo of Benfica, right, in action against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Getty

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

Barcelona could launch a bid to bring Grimaldo back to the club.

The 26-year-old came through La Masia before leaving for Benfica in 2016, and has been a standout performer for the Lisbon club.

His contract at the Estadio de Luz ends in the summer of 2023, and his current employers previously slapped a £35m pricetag on him.

The asking price is likely to have dropped considerably due to the length of time left on his deal, and player is understood to be keen on a return to Catalonia.

Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya, left. EPA

Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Gaya, 26, has been a long-term target for Barca.

When previously quizzed on his future, the Valencia captain said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo: “This isn’t the time to talk about my future, I love these fans, Valencia is my club. It always will be and they’re in my heart.”

His contract at the Mestalla expires in the summer of 2023, and it is likely the Spain international will be on the move.

Gaya’s release clause at Valencia is currently a staggering £85m, but given he’s only got a year left on his contract he could be made available for as little as £8.5m.

RB Leipzig's Angelino. PA

Angelino (RB Leipzig)

Barcelona have previously been linked with the ex-Manchester City full-back.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the German top-flight, having successfully settled into the RB Leipzig set-up. He has 88 competitive appearances to his name, scoring 11 goals while providing 27 assists.

Angelino is a versatile player, as he is capable of featuring as a left-winger and even as a central midfielder if required, so would give Xavi various options throughout the pitch.

He has a contract with the German side until 2025, but could be available for £25m.