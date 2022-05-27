Liverpool off to Paris for Champions League final against Real Madrid - in pictures

Liverpool players set off for Paris on Friday afternoon as they prepared for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's team are being seen as slight favourites for Saturday's match, with the Premier League side hoping to avenge their 2018 final defeat to Real and also cap a remarkable season in which they won the League Cup and FA Cup, and came closing to clinching the Premier League title - losing out to Manchester City by one point.

Saturday's final at the Stade de France will give Liverpool, and especially Mohamed Salah, a chance to avenge their loss four years ago.

In Kiev, Salah made a tearful exit in the first-half after suffering a shoulder injury following a rough challenge by Real defender Sergio Ramos. Madrid went on to win 3-1 and Salah has promised to make amends.

"That was the worst moment in my career," Salah said this week. "I was really, really down in that time.

"I was like: 'We cannot lose this way.' I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League [final] for all of us."

"I think it is revenge time," Salah added.

Liverpool are expected to get ample support from thousands of supporters who have already landed in Paris.

Around 7,000 police will be on duty to marshal fans during the final where as many as 40,000 ticketless Liverpool supporters are expected, authorities said on Thursday.