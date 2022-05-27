What time is the Champions League 2022 final and how can you watch it live in the UAE?

Liverpool will have revenge on their mind when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in their third Champions League final in five seasons. They suffered heartbreak in the 2018 title match against Real, losing 3-1, but made up for the loss by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid a year later.

The Reds are being seen as slight favourites to become champions of Europe for a seventh time.

Real, on the other hand, are playing in their fifth Champions League final since 2014 and are chasing a record-extending 14th crown.

The stakes are already high and the situation in Paris has become even more intense with local authorities announcing that 7,000 police will be on duty to marshal fans during Saturday's final where as many as 40,000 ticketless Liverpool supporters are expected to turn up.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg but the French capital stepped in after Uefa stripped the Russian city of the match following the invasion of Ukraine.

Only around 20,000 supporters each of Liverpool and Real will officially be able to attend the game.

What time is the Champions League final?

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place in Paris on Saturday, May 28, from 11pm UAE time.

How can you watch it in the UAE?

The final will be shown live on beIN Sports.

How much will the winners earn?

Uefa announce the total prize money for their competitions only at the end of the next cycle. Earlier this month, the European body announced that 2021 winners Chelsea received €119.7 million for their triumph in Porto, while runners-up Manchester City took home €119.1m.

That allocation came from a total prize fund of €1.9 billion ($2bn) shared by the 32 Champions League clubs. That fund has risen to more than €2bn for the current and next two seasons. That means the winners on Saturday can expect a proportionately bigger winners' cheque.