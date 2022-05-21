Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden win Premier League player of season awards

Manchester City stars have been driving force for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring with Phil Foden. PA
Press Association
May 21, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden have won the Premier League player and young player of the season awards.

De Bruyne has come out on top in the fans’ vote for a second time after being crowned player of the season in 2019-20, while Foden has won the young players’ award for the second successive year.

Both players have played key roles for City this season as they bid to win a fourth Premier League title in five years.

READ MORE
Manchester City or Liverpool? The drama of the final-day finishes

De Bruyne, who has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists, edged out City teammate Joao Cancelo as well as Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse, Son Heung-min, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah for the senior prize.

The Belgium midfielder told City’s website: “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of.

“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.”

De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Foden has matched last season’s tally of nine goals and five assists and could improve on that against Aston Villa in Sunday’s final game.

Foden told City’s website: “I’m very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row.

“There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it’s a real honour to win it again.”

Foden was the fans’ choice for young player of the year ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Saka, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

Updated: May 21, 2022, 3:34 PM
FootballManchester CityPhil FodenKevin De Bruyne
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Phil Foden named Premier League young player of the season again
An image that illustrates this article Arteta to warn England that Saka 'needs a break' this summer
An image that illustrates this article Kane stays on spot for Spurs despite Son's Golden Boot hopesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Guardiola: winning Premier League is harder than Champions LeagueStory gallery icon