Barcelona to face Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls this summer in pre-season friendlies

Barcelona will gear up for the new season by taking on MLS pair Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls in pre-season friendlies this summer.

The Catalan giants will travel stateside for a clash against David Beckham’s franchise Inter Miami, who are managed by Phil Neville, on July 19, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Xavi’s side will then take on New York Red Bulls on July 30 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Inter Miami’s chief business officer Xavier Asensi is relishing the opportunity to face Barcelona.

"To bring a club of the calibre of FC Barcelona to South Florida will continue to put our region on the map as a global football epicentre,” he told the club’s official website.

"We are proud and excited to bring this great game to DRV PNK Stadium for our growing, passionate and multi-cultural fanbase.”

New York Red Bulls general manager Marc de Grandpre is also excited at the challenge of going head-to-head with the Catalan giants.

"We are extremely honoured to host FC Barcelona at Red Bull Arena, one of the premier soccer venues in all of North America.

"Since 2010, we have proudly hosted many of the top men's and women's clubs throughout the world, and on July 30, we look forward to writing a new chapter in this stadium's history when welcoming Barcelona for a match against your New York Red Bulls,” he said.

All of Xavi’s first-team stars are expected to make the trip, which will also include US national team defender Sergino Dest.

The pre-season appearances will mark Barcelona's fifth visit to the USA in the past eight years. They played two matches against Napoli in 2019, in Miami and Ann Arbor, Michigan.