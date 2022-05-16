Leeds vs Brighton player ratings: Llorente 4, Gelhardt 8; Sanchez 8, Welbeck 7

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch feels Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser against Brighton has shifted the momentum in the Premier League survival battle in his side’s favour.

Substitute Struijk’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first-half opener in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and crucially clinched Leeds the point needed to climb out of the bottom three with one game remaining.

Leeds leapfrogged Burnley, who still have a game in hand after losing at Tottenham earlier on Sunday, and will head to Brentford on the final day hoping to retain their top-flight status.

“We’re alive right now, regardless of the last day,” Marsch said. “We just have to fight for any point. Any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum.

Speaking before Everton’s 3-2 defeat at home to Brentford, Marsch continued: “We know Burnley have a match in hand, we know Everton have two in hand with three left. We need some help and then we need to be ready next weekend to do whatever it takes.”

