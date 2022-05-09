Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa should relish taking on 'best team in the world' Liverpool

Steven Gerrard insists his Aston Villa team should relish the challenge of taking on 'the 'best team in the world' Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Villa play host to the Premier League title challengers who sit three points behind leaders Manchester City and are still in the running for a historic quadruple.

READ MORE Brighton trio make XI after thrashing Manchester United: Premier League team of the week

Gerrard's team are up to 11th in the table after winning their previous two games, the last of which was a 3-1 victory at Burnley on Saturday, and the former Liverpool captain says his team should have no fears about taking on the Merseysiders.

“Liverpool are a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now. We’re well aware of the challenge,” said Gerrard.

“I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. You either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on and find situations where you can have your moments in the game.

“Every team on the planet, historically or now, there’s always areas or situations that happen in a game where you can hurt them.

“We’re well aware of the size of the challenge, but it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it. Big games of football are what it’s all about.

“I know where the team is at and I know that we’re capable of winning football matches. I know we’re capable of going on runs to recover situations – we did it when we initially came in.

“We didn’t get too carried away when we were winning games on the spin, and at the same time, when you go on a tough run and suffer a few bumps it’s important to stick together and have belief in your players.

Liverpool 1 Tottenham 1: player ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS: Alisson Becker - 6. The Brazilian had very little to do. His defenders left him exposed for Tottenham’s goal. Getty

“It was tough – no one wants to lose four matches, but I had confidence that with the fixtures we had coming up we could put it right and recover our situation.

“My job is to win games for Aston Villa, that will always be the case when I’m representing the club. I want to win, fiercely, and that is no different tomorrow.”

As for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, he is adamant that his team can still triumph in the title battle, despite City opening a gap at the top and boosting their goal difference following a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle United on Sunday, that came 24 hours after Liverpool could only manage a draw with Spurs.

“Until it's not reachable any more, why should we stop believing? That's what we do,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“It is clear that it is not over, whatever happened, because we both have three games to play. And my concern is actually: how can we win our games?

“In an ideal world you win all the games and you are always in a great mood. A lot of times we have to respond on setbacks and that's what we have to do.”